12 new songs on Mule’s 12th album! Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] are joined by guests Billy Bob Thornton, Celisse, Billy F Gibbons, Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster. The Mule plays the Salvage Station in Asheville on Friday and Saturday!

Listen on Apple Music