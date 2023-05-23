© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Songs From the Road Band – Pay Your Dues

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 23, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT

Western NC’s band of bluegrass collaborators is back with another collection of 10 original tunes – plus a fan-favorite ‘grassed up version of a latter-day Elvis hit. Songwriter/bassist Charles Humphrey has teamed up with a number of other co-writers here, and his bandmates Sam Wharton, James Schlender, Gabe Epstein, and Mark Schimick. Guests Kyle Tuttle, Tommy Maher, and Darren Nicholson contribute as well. They’re payin’ their dues, all right!
Listen on Apple Music

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson