New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Leftover Salmon – Grass Roots
This album is a Newgrass-oriented collection, from one of our favorites. The band is joined by Billy Strings, Oliver Wood, and Darol Anger on this tribute they pay to festival favorites they’ve played over the years from the likes of Dylan, Garcia/Hunter, David Bromberg, Link Wray, and Doc Boggs.
