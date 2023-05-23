© 2023 WNCW
New Releases on WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Leftover Salmon – Grass Roots

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT

This album is a Newgrass-oriented collection, from one of our favorites. The band is joined by Billy Strings, Oliver Wood, and Darol Anger on this tribute they pay to festival favorites they’ve played over the years from the likes of Dylan, Garcia/Hunter, David Bromberg, Link Wray, and Doc Boggs.
Martin Anderson
