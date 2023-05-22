Tryon International Equestrian Center's Jeff Fissel to join Joe Kendrick on Air Monday, May 22nd at 3pm to talk about new developments with the Earl Scruggs Music Festival.

The Earl Scruggs Music Festival has added some music and festivities on Thursday night (8/30) for early arrivals. The Bourbon & Bluegrass bourbon tasting will feature music by Travis Book (Infamous Stringdusters). The Foggy Mountain Stage will be open to the public encouraging our local folks to check us out, and hopefully, purchase tickets for the weekend. The bands featured on Thursday are Reedy River String Band and Pretty Little Goat.

Plus, new artists have been added to the festival lineup. Learn all about the new developments as Joe Kendrick talks with Jeff Fissel of Tryon International Equestrian center Monday at 3pm.