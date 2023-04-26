WNCW's Spring Fund Drive A Huge Success

Despite a lot of economic uncertainty in the world, WNCW remains in a good place, thanks to the excellent response from our listeners and underwriters. All of that goes hand in hand with original, compelling programming, and gives us reason to celebrate.

Last week, there were many highlights. We witnessed again many multiple donations from listeners, a lot of first time members and many members who returned and gave even more than in the past.

Two stories are examples of a week filled with noteworthy moments: first, when a listener called to give while driving across the Mojave desert, and second, a listener who did not give because they were not financially able, but who wanted to let us know how important WNCW was to them and how much they wanted us to succeed. These were two examples of our listeners doing something extraordinary – with the former, calling in their pledge in what seems like the least likely situation, and with the latter, taking the time to give their encouragement when their finances were quite thin.

We are blessed to have an extraordinary staff serving an extraordinary audience. Thank you for supporting grassroots radio WNCW!