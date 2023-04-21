Get Crowd Around the Mic Volume 26 before it is retired!
Some of the best of Studio B performances over the last year. These are recordings you'll find nowhere else!
Side A (Disc One)
1. Sierra Ferrell “Jeremiah” (3:33)
2. Darrell Scott “Urge For Going” (4:30)
3. Alexa Rose ”Big Sky” (3:55)
4. Anya Hinkle “Why Women Need Wine” (4:37)
5. Caleb Caudle “Monte Carlo” (3:38)
6. Cat Ridgeway “Give Me Love” (3:32)
7. Faux Paws “DBW” (5:03)
8. Cristina Vane “Heaven Bound Station” (2:05)
9. Emily Scott Robinson “Cheap Seats” (3:35)
10. I See Hawks in L.A. “On Our Way” (3:22)
11. Tony Furtado “Moon Shoes” (3:28)
12. Jack Broadbent “On The Road Again” (2:41)
13. Circles Around the Sun “Babyman” (7:33)
Side B (Disc Two)
1. Hayes Carll “Nice Things”
2. Joshua Ray Walker “Three Strikes” (3:16)
3. Jamie McLean Band “Ghost of You” (4:15)
4. The Pink Stones “Bar Room Blues” (2:15)
5. Malcom Holcombe “Brother’s Keeper” (2:35)
6. Dori Freeman “The Storm” (3:00)
7. Fireside Collective “Back to Caroline” (2:48)
8. Jake Blount “Shades Of Death Creek” (2:52)
9. Maya de Vitry “Magazine” (3:22)
10. Nefesh Mountain “Wanderlust” (3:36)
11. Ranky Tanky “Freedom” (3:59)
12. SUSTO “Get Down” (2:25)
13. Tim Easton “Festival Song” (4:20)
14. The Deer “Confetti to the Hurricane” (5:24)