Tuesday Fund Drive Giveaways

Today at noon, we will draw a few lucky winners to receive a 3-LP Joni Mitchell Live at Carnegie Hall 1969 set.

This 3-LP set captured Joni Mitchell on stage at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City on February 1st, 1969, with two additional songs recorded live at the University of California Berkeley on Valentine’s Day of that year. Among the songs here are “Chelsea Morning”, “Both Sides Now”, “Morning Morgantown”, “The Circle Game”, and some rarer gems. Liner notes provided by her then-boyfriend Graham Nash. Released by Rhino Records in 2021.

At 6pm this evening, we will drawer one name to win a pair of 3-day passes with camping to SpringSkunk Music Fest May 11-13. More info about the fest here.

Donate online here, or call us until 6pm at 1-800-245-8870.

If you have already donated, or are a monthly sustainer, you have been automatically entered.

No contribution is required to enter the drawing (but it will give you good Karma). To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with the following information:

Subject: "Enter Me In The Contest Only"

1- Name

2- Telephone Number

