"Tim & Jan O'Brien Live from WNCW's Studio B" CD, available now as a thank-you gift for your donation!
Exclusive, limited-release from WNCW favorite, Tim O'Brien and his wife, Jan, recorded in WNCW's Studio B, featuring ten tracks you won't find anywhere else!
Available for a donation of $70. Click here to donate.
1. "I Breathe In" - Tim O’Brien
2. "El Comedor" - Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius
3. "Ready on the Firing Line" - J.D. Hutchinson
4. "When You Pray (Move Your Feet)" - Tim O’Brien
5. "Working On a Building"- traditional
6. "Love is Pleasing" - traditional
7. "O’Carolan’s Concerto" - traditional
8. "He Walked On" - Tim O’Brien
9. "Can You See Me, Sister" - Tim O’Brien, Paul McKenna
10. "More Love" - Tim O’Brien, Gary Nicholson
Recorded March 7, 2022 at WNCW’s Studio B
Recorded and Mixed by: Sean Rubin
Produced by: Martin Anderson and Roland Dierauf
Mastered by: Dave Harris at Studio B Mastering
Artwork and photos by: Brenda Craig