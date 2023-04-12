"Tim & Jan O'Brien Live from WNCW's Studio B" CD, available now as a thank-you gift for your donation!

© 2023 WNCW
"Tim & Jan O'Brien Live from WNCW's Studio B" CD

Published April 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
Exclusive, limited-release from WNCW favorite, Tim O'Brien and his wife, Jan, recorded in WNCW's Studio B, featuring ten tracks you won't find anywhere else!

Available for a donation of $70.

1. "I Breathe In" - Tim O’Brien

2. "El Comedor" - Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius

3. "Ready on the Firing Line" - J.D. Hutchinson

4. "When You Pray (Move Your Feet)" - Tim O’Brien

5. "Working On a Building"- traditional

6. "Love is Pleasing" - traditional

7. "O’Carolan’s Concerto" - traditional

8. "He Walked On" - Tim O’Brien

9. "Can You See Me, Sister" - Tim O’Brien, Paul McKenna

10. "More Love" - Tim O’Brien, Gary Nicholson

Recorded March 7, 2022 at WNCW’s Studio B
Recorded and Mixed by: Sean Rubin
Produced by: Martin Anderson and Roland Dierauf
Mastered by: Dave Harris at Studio B Mastering
Artwork and photos by: Brenda Craig