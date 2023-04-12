Pre-Drive is Happenin' Now!

Click Here to Donate Now!

Spring is here, the mountains are greening up, flowers are beginning to bloom, and it's time for the WNCW Spring Fund Drive!

Our on-air fund drive begins Sunday, April 16th, but if you renew or become a new member by midnight Saturday, you can score the soon-to-be-retired Crowd Around the Mic Volume 26 two-CD set for a special pre-drive pledge level of $100 (reg. $120). Plus, any donation of $80 or more will receive the WNCW Gold member card, with two-for-one savings at over 350 restaurants, attractions, and merchants throughout the region. This is normally at the $100 pledge level or more. Both will return to the normal pledge levels on Sunday.

We also have two new T-shirts, a ball cap, and a special limited-release CD by Tim & Jan O'Brien, recorded live in WNCW's Studio B!!

Plus, you'll automatically be entered into ALL of our drawings being held daily throughout the on-air fund drive!

Crowd Around the Mic Volume 26

Disc One

1. Sierra Ferrell “Jeremiah”

2. Darrell Scott “Urge For Going”

3. Alexa Rose ”Big Sky”

4. Anya Hinkle “Why Women Need Wine”

5. Caleb Caudle “Monte Carlo”

6. Cat Ridgeway “Give Me Love”

7. Faux Paws “DBW”

8. Cristina Vane “Heaven Bound Station”

9. Emily Scott Robinson “Cheap Seats”

10. I See Hawks in L.A. “On Our Way”

11. Tony Furtado “Moon Shoes”

12. Jack Broadbent “On The Road Again”

13. Circles Around the Sun “Babyman”

Disc Two

1.Hayes Carll “Nice Things”

2. Joshua Ray Walker “Three Strikes”

3. Jamie McLean Band “Ghost of You”

4. Pink Stones “Bar Room Blues”

5. Malcom Holcombe “Brother’s Keeper”

6. Dori Freeman “The Storm”

7. Fireside Collective “Back to Caroline”

8. Jake Blount “Shades Of Death Creek”

9. Maya de Vitry “Magazine”

10. Nefesh Mountain “Wanderlust”

11. Ranky Tanky “Freedom”

12. SUSTO “Get Down”

13. Tim Easton “Festival Song”

14.The Deer “Confetti To the Hurricane”

