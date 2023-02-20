Enter to win tickets to Billy Strings' Doc Watson 100th Birthday Celebration in Winston-Salem!

A SPECIAL CELEBRATION OF DOC WATSON’S 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH SPECIAL GUESTS:

BRYAN SUTTON

MOLLY TUTTLE

T. MICHAEL COLEMAN

JACK LAWRENCE

WAYNE HENDERSON

JACK HINSHELWOOD

HOSTED BY TED OLSON

Enter the contest here.

Purchase tickets here.

This contest will end at 12:00 pm EST 2/23/2023

Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here. One entry per person, please.

