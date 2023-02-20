© 2023 WNCW
Enter to win tickets to Billy Strings' Doc Watson 100th Birthday Celebration in Winston-Salem!

Published February 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST
Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8pm/Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum/Winston-Salem, NC

A SPECIAL CELEBRATION OF DOC WATSON’S 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH SPECIAL GUESTS:
BRYAN SUTTON
MOLLY TUTTLE
T. MICHAEL COLEMAN
JACK LAWRENCE
WAYNE HENDERSON
JACK HINSHELWOOD
HOSTED BY TED OLSON

Enter the contest here.

Purchase tickets here.

This contest will end at 12:00 pm EST 2/23/2023
Contest entries are subject to WNCW's contest terms and conditions found here. One entry per person, please.

