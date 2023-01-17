Euforquestra – While We Still Got Time
Color Red Records has sent us this new release featuring the Colorado band’s signature “modern funk with vintage soul” grooves, including a heavy influence from a big trip recently to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (home of pop star/hero Papa Wemba.)
