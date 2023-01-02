© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musicians We Lost in 2022

WNCW
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST
Musicians lost in 2022.png

Robert Seiler:WNCW volunteer, Purple Onion music booker1/5/22
Michael Lang:co-creator: Woodstock Music & Arts Festival1/8/22
Ronnie Spector:singer: The Ronettes1/12/22
Rachel Nagy:singer: Detroit Cobras1/15/22
Meat Loaf:singer, actor1/20/22
Don Wilson:guitarist: co-founder of The Ventures1/22/22
Sam Lay:drummer: Howlin' Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Paul Butterfield, Bo Diddley, Muddy Waters, others.1/29/22
Norma Waterson:singer/songwriter1/30/22
Donny Gerrard:singer: Mavis Staples, Skylark2/3/22
Don Humphries:songwriter, singer, guitarist2/4/22
Gary Brooker:singer, songwriter: Procol Harum2/19/22
Mark Lanegan:singer: Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age, Gutter Twins2/22/22
Jimmy Landry:singer/songwriter, from Black Mountain2/22/22
Chris Garges:drummer, producer, engineer, from Charlotte2/22/22
Bobbie Nelson:pianist3/10/22
Jim Miller:singer, guitarist: Western Centuries, Donna the Buffalo3/24/22
Roland White:multi-instrumentalist, singer4/1/22
Judy Henske:singer, comedian4/27/22
Mickey Gilley:singer, songwriter5/7/22
Alan White:drummer: Yes5/26/22
Andy Fletcher:keyboardist: Depeche Mode5/26/22
Ronnie Hawkins:singer, band leader: The Hawks5/29/22
Kelly Joe Phelps:singer, songwriter, guitarist5/31/22
Deborah McCrary:singer, founder of The McCrary Sisters6/1/22
Jim Seals:singer, songwriter6/6/22
Julee Cruise:singer6/9/22
Dennis Cahill:guitarist, from Ireland6/20/22
Mick Moloney:musician, folklorist of Irish-American culture7/27/22
Olivia Newton-John:singer, actor, activist8/8/22
Jerry Allisondrummer: Buddy Holly & the Crickets, Waylon Jennings8/22/22
Creed Taylor:producer, label founder: bossa nova and jazz artists; Impulse Records, CTI Records8/22/22
Mable John:singer: Motown, Stax8/25/22
Art Rosenbaum:musician, folklorist, painter9/4/22
Wes Freed:artist: designed all of the Drive-By Truckers albums9/4/22
Ray Edenton:guitarist: the "A-team" of Nashville musicians, on over 12,000 studio sessions, including Roger Miller & Webb Pierce9/21/22
Pharoah Sanders:saxophonist9/24/22
Joe Bussard:record collector, radio host9/26/22
Debra Clifford:singer, guitarist: The Lonesome Sisters, Old Buck9/27/22
Mary McCaslin:singer, guitarist, banjoist10/2/22
Loretta Lynn:singer, songwriter, coal miner's daughter10/4/22
Anita Kerr:singer: Anita Kerr Singers, a.k.a. "Little Miss Nobody"10/10/22
Jerry Lee Lewis:singer, piano player, Killer10/28/22
Mimi Parker:singer, drummer: Low11/5/22
Gal Costa:singer, from Bahia, Brazil11/9/22
Christine McVie:singer, songwriter, keyboardist: Fleetwood Mac11/30/22
Peter Cooper:singer, songwriter, musician, journalist, historian12/6/22
Herbert Deutsch:keyboardist, co-inventor of the Moog synthesizer12/9/22
Terry Hall:singer: The Specials12/18/22
Walter "Wolfman" Washington:singer, guitarist12/22/22