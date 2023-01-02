Musicians We Lost in 2022

|Robert Seiler:
|WNCW volunteer, Purple Onion music booker
|1/5/22
|Michael Lang:
|co-creator: Woodstock Music & Arts Festival
|1/8/22
|Ronnie Spector:
|singer: The Ronettes
|1/12/22
|Rachel Nagy:
|singer: Detroit Cobras
|1/15/22
|Meat Loaf:
|singer, actor
|1/20/22
|Don Wilson:
|guitarist: co-founder of The Ventures
|1/22/22
|Sam Lay:
|drummer: Howlin' Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Paul Butterfield, Bo Diddley, Muddy Waters, others.
|1/29/22
|Norma Waterson:
|singer/songwriter
|1/30/22
|Donny Gerrard:
|singer: Mavis Staples, Skylark
|2/3/22
|Don Humphries:
|songwriter, singer, guitarist
|2/4/22
|Gary Brooker:
|singer, songwriter: Procol Harum
|2/19/22
|Mark Lanegan:
|singer: Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age, Gutter Twins
|2/22/22
|Jimmy Landry:
|singer/songwriter, from Black Mountain
|2/22/22
|Chris Garges:
|drummer, producer, engineer, from Charlotte
|2/22/22
|Bobbie Nelson:
|pianist
|3/10/22
|Jim Miller:
|singer, guitarist: Western Centuries, Donna the Buffalo
|3/24/22
|Roland White:
|multi-instrumentalist, singer
|4/1/22
|Judy Henske:
|singer, comedian
|4/27/22
|Mickey Gilley:
|singer, songwriter
|5/7/22
|Alan White:
|drummer: Yes
|5/26/22
|Andy Fletcher:
|keyboardist: Depeche Mode
|5/26/22
|Ronnie Hawkins:
|singer, band leader: The Hawks
|5/29/22
|Kelly Joe Phelps:
|singer, songwriter, guitarist
|5/31/22
|Deborah McCrary:
|singer, founder of The McCrary Sisters
|6/1/22
|Jim Seals:
|singer, songwriter
|6/6/22
|Julee Cruise:
|singer
|6/9/22
|Dennis Cahill:
|guitarist, from Ireland
|6/20/22
|Mick Moloney:
|musician, folklorist of Irish-American culture
|7/27/22
|Olivia Newton-John:
|singer, actor, activist
|8/8/22
|Jerry Allison
|drummer: Buddy Holly & the Crickets, Waylon Jennings
|8/22/22
|Creed Taylor:
|producer, label founder: bossa nova and jazz artists; Impulse Records, CTI Records
|8/22/22
|Mable John:
|singer: Motown, Stax
|8/25/22
|Art Rosenbaum:
|musician, folklorist, painter
|9/4/22
|Wes Freed:
|artist: designed all of the Drive-By Truckers albums
|9/4/22
|Ray Edenton:
|guitarist: the "A-team" of Nashville musicians, on over 12,000 studio sessions, including Roger Miller & Webb Pierce
|9/21/22
|Pharoah Sanders:
|saxophonist
|9/24/22
|Joe Bussard:
|record collector, radio host
|9/26/22
|Debra Clifford:
|singer, guitarist: The Lonesome Sisters, Old Buck
|9/27/22
|Mary McCaslin:
|singer, guitarist, banjoist
|10/2/22
|Loretta Lynn:
|singer, songwriter, coal miner's daughter
|10/4/22
|Anita Kerr:
|singer: Anita Kerr Singers, a.k.a. "Little Miss Nobody"
|10/10/22
|Jerry Lee Lewis:
|singer, piano player, Killer
|10/28/22
|Mimi Parker:
|singer, drummer: Low
|11/5/22
|Gal Costa:
|singer, from Bahia, Brazil
|11/9/22
|Christine McVie:
|singer, songwriter, keyboardist: Fleetwood Mac
|11/30/22
|Peter Cooper:
|singer, songwriter, musician, journalist, historian
|12/6/22
|Herbert Deutsch:
|keyboardist, co-inventor of the Moog synthesizer
|12/9/22
|Terry Hall:
|singer: The Specials
|12/18/22
|Walter "Wolfman" Washington:
|singer, guitarist
|12/22/22