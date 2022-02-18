We’ve been experiencing frequent dropouts with our webstream this week. Please be patient while we work to address the issue. We apologize for this inconvenience!
Judge orders Trump to be desposed in New York investigation
By
A Martínez,
Andrea Bernstein
Published February 18, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST
A New York Supreme Court judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Jr. must appear for a deposition about alleged fraud at the Trump Organization.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.