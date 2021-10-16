© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Donate by 7pm tonight to be entered to win a guided fly fishing trip from Asheville Fly Fishing Company !

WNCW
Published October 16, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT
20.jpeg
DCIM\100GOPRO\GOPR6959.

Pledge securely online at wncw.org or call us at 1-800-245-8870.

No contribution is required to enter the drawing (but it will bring you good karma). To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with "Enter Me In The Contest Only" as the subject and include your name and phone number.

Sustaining members and donations made during our pre-drive, as well as all who have donated this week, have already been entered for all drawings.