Special Drawing at noon today!

All pledges made between 9 and noon today will be entered to win a print of this photograph from the Golden Gate Bluegrass Festival of 1974 with John McCuen of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steve Martin, and Jerry Garcia, as well as a CD of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”, both autographed by John McEuen.

McEuen will be performing Oct. 14 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, with T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, & others. It will be a tribute to both the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Doc Watson. 7:30 showtime.

Call 1-800-245-8870 or donate online at wncw.org.

No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with "Enter Me In The Contest Only" as the subject and include your name and phone number.