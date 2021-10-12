© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is On! October 10th - 16th. Click Here to Donate Now! Or call 1-800-245-8870 during fund drive hours.

Special Drawing at noon today!

WNCW
Published October 12, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT
John McCuen.jpeg
John McCuen, Steve Martin and Jerry Garcia at the Golden Gate Bluegrass Festival of 1974.

All pledges made between 9 and noon today will be entered to win a print of this photograph from the Golden Gate Bluegrass Festival of 1974 with John McCuen of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steve Martin, and Jerry Garcia, as well as a CD of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”, both autographed by John McEuen.

McEuen will be performing Oct. 14 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, with T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, & others. It will be a tribute to both the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Doc Watson. 7:30 showtime.

Call 1-800-245-8870 or donate online at wncw.org.

No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with "Enter Me In The Contest Only" as the subject and include your name and phone number.