The Foo Fighters Are Going In A Different Direction On Their Next Album

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Foo Fighters - forever known as a rock band, of course - are going in a new direction on their next album, disco. The album, called "Hail Satin," will feature covers of four Bee Gees songs, including "Night Fever." Dave Grohl said he got the idea after being asked to perform a cover song, any cover song, on a BBC show. He picked the Bee Gees. He kind of nailed the falsetto. And the rest is history. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.