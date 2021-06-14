© 2021
Joe Kendrick Interview with Jerry Douglas!!

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published June 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT
1 of 2  — Jerry Douglas Band performs 06-03-21.jpeg
2 of 2  — Jerry Douglas Band at dusk 06-03-21.jpeg

WNCW’s Sean Rubin and Joe Kendrick traveled to the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre in Asheville, NC recently to record a session and interview with dobro legend Jerry Douglas as he played his first show in over a year. The Jerry Douglas Band gave us a performance of “From Ankara to Izmir”, an instrumental going back to Jerry’s album Skip, Hop & Wobble with Russ Barenberg and Edgar Meyer. Joe got to talk at length with the dobro master, and he gave the backstory for that song as well as a primer on the origin of dobro guitars (or resonator guitars as they are often called), why he thinks roots and acoustic music is so long lived and vital, and more. Much more of this conversation will be the centerpiece for an upcoming podcast episode of Joe’s music documentary series Southern Songs and Stories.

Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
