Joe Kendrick Interview with Jerry Douglas!!

WNCW’s Sean Rubin and Joe Kendrick traveled to the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre in Asheville, NC recently to record a session and interview with dobro legend Jerry Douglas as he played his first show in over a year. The Jerry Douglas Band gave us a performance of “From Ankara to Izmir”, an instrumental going back to Jerry’s album Skip, Hop & Wobble with Russ Barenberg and Edgar Meyer. Joe got to talk at length with the dobro master, and he gave the backstory for that song as well as a primer on the origin of dobro guitars (or resonator guitars as they are often called), why he thinks roots and acoustic music is so long lived and vital, and more. Much more of this conversation will be the centerpiece for an upcoming podcast episode of Joe’s music documentary series Southern Songs and Stories.