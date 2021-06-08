Microscopic Multi-Celled Organism Survives 24,000 Years In Siberia

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Ever have a hard day and think, I could probably sleep for a thousand years? What about 24,000? That's how long a microscopic organism called a bdelloid rotifer was napping in permafrost before Russian scientists found it. The tiny creature was in a state of suspended animation in the Russian Arctic but snapped back to life after being thawed. I guess Dr. Ian Malcolm was right.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "JURASSIC PARK")

JEFF GOLDBLUM: (As Malcolm) Life finds a way.

