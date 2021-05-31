© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charley Crockett Interview

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published May 31, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
1 of 3  — 02AC6241-89C9-4383-BCD3-7B9434617418.jpg
2 of 3  — IMG_0967.jpeg
3 of 3  — IMG_0976.jpeg

Rising country music star Charley Crockett played a show at Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville recently, and WNCW’s Joe Kendrick and Sean Rubin travelled there to catch up with him for an interview and session with his band. In this interview and live session, recorded on the afternoon of his show, Charley talks about his experiences with the late James Hand, who Charley pays tribute to on his latest album, 10 For Slim, as well as how he spent his pandemic year, about comparisons to fellow Rio Grande valley native Freddie Fender, and more. Plus, Charley and his band play a couple of their go-to songs along with two James Hand covers in the session.

This interview aired on Monday, May 31st.
Listen here.

Charley Crockett session & interview 5-20-21

Tags

Charley Crockett
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
See stories by Joe Kendrick