'Sponge Bob Square Pants' Popsicles Cost Mom A Small Fortune

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A kid named Noah, like many 4-year-olds, believes in doing stuff all by himself. He wanted to "SpongeBob SquarePants" Popsicles, so he used his mom's Amazon account and ordered hundreds of them worth $2,600. She was horrified. But somebody started a GoFundMe to help her pay the non-refundable bill. And everybody wins. The supplier gets paid. The GoFundMe raised extra money for Noah's education. And Noah got the Popsicle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.