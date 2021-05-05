Farmer Moves Giant Stone, Disrupts Belgian-French Border

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Belgian farmer came across a giant stone while he was out on his tractor, so he moved it out of his way and kept going. But the position of that stone was pretty important. It marked the border between Belgium and France. The Belgian border town of Erquelinnes grew by almost 8 feet, and the neighboring French town was none too pleased. The mayor of Erquelinnes says the farmer won't face any penalty as long as he puts it back. It's MORNING EDITION.