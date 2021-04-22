New Tunes At Two Week of April 26th: Todd Snider, Real Estate, The Accidentals & Graham Sharp

Monday: Todd Snider – First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder

Concurrent with this new one this week as been a day-long faux internal struggle on social media within the Snider camp and his record label, in which the troubadour announced his “retirement”. Also a documentary about the making of the album, a 4/20 video, a sermon on agnosticism... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: first, the songs!

Tuesday: Real Estate – Half a Human (EP)

This NJ band, fronted by singer Martin Courtney, has been on quite a strong songwriting streak this past year, if this is their collection of leftover from last year’s “The Main Thing.”

Wednesday: The Accidentals – Time Out Session #1

They’re session musicians as well, but when these three get together on their own, their indie-folk-pop harmonies and songwriting deserve center spotlight.

Thursday: Graham Sharp – Truer Picture

The banjoist for the Steep Canyon Rangers seems to be writing songs at an exponential rate now! Spotlight on his guitar, and great lyrics, in this first solo release of his. Graham’s got a string of shows lined up for this Spring, too.

