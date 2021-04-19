© 2021
WordStage on WNCW: David Holt - One Wish

WNCW
Published April 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
David Holt
David Holt

Four-time Grammy Award winner David Holt is a musician, storyteller, historian, television host and entertainer, dedicated to performing and preserving traditional American music and stories. Holt plays ten acoustic instruments and has released numerous award winning recordings of traditional mountain music and southern folktales. His PBS series, “David Holt’s State of Mind” is very popular showcasing rising starts and masters of traditional and contemporary music.

”One Wish” is an old folk tale from Ireland. What would you do with one wish? From “Hairyman Meets Tailybone”
www.davidholt.com
Aired 4-17-21 & 4-18-21

Podcastword stagedavid holtspoken wordStorytelling