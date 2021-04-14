New Releases on WNCW This Week

New Tunes at 2:

Monday: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

The cofounder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops continues her exploration of American roots music, along with her Italian partner who explores folk and classical styles of elsewhere in the world. Recorded on an Irish farm!

Tuesday: Leftover Salmon – Brand New Good Old Days

Drew, Vince, Andy, Greg & Alwyn each have some wonderful new originals, plus fun covers from John Hartford and Conway Twitty/Ronnie Reno!

Wednesday: Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs For Hard Times

“A reverent take on foundational country-blues boosted by gospel energy and scrappy heartland edge.” (Rolling Stone)

Thursday: Carsie Blanton – Love & Rage

Sultry jazz ballads, pop-punk protest anthems… Blanton explores themes of justice, apocalypse, hope…and steamy amour.

