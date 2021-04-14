New Releases on WNCW This Week
Each Monday through Thursday, we feature a few tracks from new releases during the two o'clock hour. We call it "New Tunes at Two". We hope you'll join us!
New Tunes at 2:
Monday: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
The cofounder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops continues her exploration of American roots music, along with her Italian partner who explores folk and classical styles of elsewhere in the world. Recorded on an Irish farm!
Tuesday: Leftover Salmon – Brand New Good Old Days
Drew, Vince, Andy, Greg & Alwyn each have some wonderful new originals, plus fun covers from John Hartford and Conway Twitty/Ronnie Reno!
Wednesday: Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Dance Songs For Hard Times
“A reverent take on foundational country-blues boosted by gospel energy and scrappy heartland edge.” (Rolling Stone)
Thursday: Carsie Blanton – Love & Rage
Sultry jazz ballads, pop-punk protest anthems… Blanton explores themes of justice, apocalypse, hope…and steamy amour.