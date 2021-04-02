© 2021
The Friday Feature- The Old Farmer's Ball - A Powerful Story of Dance and Community

WNCW | By Paul Foster
Published April 2, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT

WNCW was fortunate to be granted permission to share a portion of the audio from the visual online documentary by Carla Seidl, "From Community Dance to Dance Community: Recalling The Old Farmer's Ball."  While the Old Farmer's Ball still exist today in Western North Carolina, things are much different.  Carla's documentary features past members and origianl organizers who were responsible for all types of dance heritage, culture, and fellowship.  Were the changes for the best?  This presentation was originally aired March 19, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

