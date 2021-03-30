U.S. Strategic Command Deletes Tweet That Appeared To Be Gibberish

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. On Sunday night, the Twitter account of U.S. Strategic Command tweeted and then deleted a bunch of letters and commas that added up to gibberish. As you may know, this is the department responsible for nuclear weapons. So people had a lot of questions. The department concluded a, quote, "very young child took advantage of the situation" when the parent who manages the account briefly left it open and unattended. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.