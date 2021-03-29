John Mayer Loves Mega Fan's Version Of 1 Of His New Songs

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Singer John Mayer has been teasing new music on TikTok.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JOHN MAYER: (Singing) And if you want to use me...

MARTIN: But the clips are super short. Megafan Mary Spender was so excited, she decided to write how she thinks one of the songs might go. So she beat Mayer to the punch, releasing her own version.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

MARY SPENDER: (Singing) All that I can stand is knowing what I'll lose if I don't open up to you.

MARTIN: Mayer loved it. His response - I snooze, I lose. It's MORNING EDITION.