French Monastery Turns To The Web To Alleviate Cheese Surplus

Published March 29, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A French monastery is having a cheese emergency. The Citeaux Abbey sells raw milk cheeses to restaurants and visitors, but the pandemic left the monks with about 3 tons on hand. We tried explaining to our cows that they needed to produce less milk, Brother Jean-Claude, the head of the monastery's marketing, told The Guardian, but they don't seem to have understood. So the monks are working with an Internet start-up to get it sold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.