'This Is A Childish Thing To Do:' Georgia Man Receives Final Paycheck In Pennies

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Georgia man probably expected his last paycheck from a former employer to come in the mail. Instead, Andreas Flaten was shocked to find $915 in his driveway in pennies. Flaten said the 90,000 pennies were covered in some oily substance. Flaten's former boss told a local TV station he didn't remember whether he dropped the pennies off or not. Flaten wasn't amused. But he and his girlfriend are trying to be positive. They say they've already found one penny from 1937. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.