Lack Of A Love Song Puts Australian Bird Species At Risk

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For one rare Australian bird, there is no romance without a good love song, and that's putting the species at risk. The Regent honeyeater sings to attract a mate, but researchers say the males of the species are forgetting how to sing. Instead, they're singing mangled versions of songs that they pick up from other kinds of birds, and female honeyeaters aren't impressed. Male honeyeaters, guys, just be yourselves.