A Sign Of Spring? Goose Takes In A Preseason Baseball Game

Published March 10, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. A lot of weird things have happened at Chicago Cubs games over the years. Now add one more.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: This is a weird, wild stuff. We have a - a goose is in centerfield.

DETROW: A goose decided to patrol centerfield during a spring training game between the Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The goose refused to leave. It stayed loose. We get it, goose. We're all excited about maybe getting back to a baseball game soon.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DETROW: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.