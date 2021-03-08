© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Sen. Roy Blunt Announces He Won't Seek Reelection In 2022

By Barbara Sprunt,
Barbara Sprunt
Published March 8, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, seen here during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, announced he will not run for reelection in 2022.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, seen here during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, announced he will not run for reelection in 2022.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt has announced he will not seek another term next year, making him the latest in a string of long-serving Senate Republicans to decline a reelection bid.

"There's still a lot to do and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate," Blunt said in a video he shared on Twitter on Monday.

Blunt, a member of Senate Republican leadership, said he intends to "finish strong" with his remaining time in the Senate. He currently serves as the ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee.

He added: "I've tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I'm sure I wasn't right every time. But you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time."

Blunt, 71, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 after serving 14 years in the House of Representatives.

He's the fifth Republican to announce his plans to leave the upper chamber, joining Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Shelby of Alabama. All of the retirement announcements, save for Burr, who announced his plans years ago, came within the past year.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Barbara Sprunt
See stories by Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.