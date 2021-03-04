Pet Owner Is Reunited With Cat 15 Years After She Ran Away

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 2005, an LA man adopted a kitten named Brandy who went outside and didn't come back. A microchip in the cat had the owner's phone number. But nobody called until a decade and a half later. Brandy has turned up in an animal shelter 40 miles away. We do not know what the cat was doing for the last 15 years. But cat owners everywhere can guess the message conveyed by its expression - where's my dinner, and where have you been? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.