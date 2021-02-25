Post Makes Custom Box Of Fruity Pebbles For Cereal-Loving Cat

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A young rescue cat named Trash Panda never dreamed he'd make it this far. He got adopted by the head of Fulton County, Ga.'s disaster response agency [see POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION below]. Then the agency made memes of the cat warning of bad weather and declaring his love for Fruity Pebbles cereal. So the Post cereal company sent along boxes of Fruity Pebbles featuring Trash Panda. The agency wrote, if a nine-pound cat can get his face on some cereal boxes, you can make a difference. It's MORNING EDITION.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In the audio of this story and in a previous Web introduction, we incorrectly say Trash Panda was adopted in Fulton County, Ga. The cereal-loving celebrity cat actually calls the Midwest home. He lives in Fulton County, Ill.]