With Record In Mind, Canadian Woman Assembles Puzzle With 40,000 Pieces

Published February 23, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Ontario's Maxine Olive passes time with jigsaw puzzles. She spent 150 hours assembling the Ravensburger Memorable Moments Puzzle, the world's biggest commercially available puzzle. A small kids puzzle might have 40 pieces. A big one has a thousand. This has 40,000. Ms. Olive sent video of her jigsaw marathon for a Guinness World Record. Hopefully they approve before she needs the dining room table. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.