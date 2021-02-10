© 2021
Oldest Person In Europe Recovers From Coronavirus

Published February 10, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sister Andree has a lot to celebrate. The retired nun lives in the south of France, and she recently recovered from the coronavirus. She's also recognized as the oldest person in Europe. Tomorrow, she turns 117. She had no COVID symptoms, but did have to isolate in her room at the nursing home. She told the Var-Matin newspaper, I didn't even realize I had it. Nurses said she wasn't worried about her health, just whether being isolated meant mealtime or bedtime might change. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.