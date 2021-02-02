Göteborg Film Festival Will Go On With Strict Social Distancing

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Organizers of the Goteborg Film Festival decided the show had to go on, with very strict social distancing measures. The biggest film festival in Scandinavia usually draws tens of thousands of people. This year, it'll take place on a remote island with one audience member. Twelve thousand people entered to win. A Swedish nurse was the one chosen to spend a week watching all those movies in peace.