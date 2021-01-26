© 2021
Sea Shanties, 18th Century Sailing Chants, Are Back In Style

Published January 26, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNITED STATES NAVY BAND: (Singing) Oh wey oh, hey.

MCCAMMON: Sea shanties, those 18th century sailing chants set to a drumbeat, are all over social media. A viral TikTok ushered them into pop culture early this year.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNITED STATES NAVY BAND: (Singing) We are never, ever getting back together.

MCCAMMON: Now the U.S. Navy Band has joined in the sea shanty pop culture fusion with a salty, weathered rendition of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.