Memorable Inauguration Images Include Bernie Sanders' Mittens

Published January 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Memorable images from yesterday's inauguration include Bernie Sanders mittens. He wore a huge and, no doubt, comfortable pair. People on the Internet lifted a photo of Sanders out of the inauguration and put him on a ski lift, atop the throne from "Game Of Thrones" or sitting on a skyscraper under construction. The Washington Post found the true story. A Vermont teacher made the mittens using repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.