Scientists Hope 2 Swinhoe's Softshell Turtles Can Save The Species

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Your parents ever get on your case about having kids? Imagine what it's like to be a Swinhoe turtle under the watchful eyes of scientists. They thought there was only one of these turtles left on Earth. He's in a zoo in China. But they found a female turtle in a lake in Vietnam last fall. They're going to introduce the turtle soon, hoping the two will become more than friends and save the Swinhoe species. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.