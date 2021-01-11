© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Mayor Of Houston Suburb Decided By Pulling Name Out Of A Hat

Published January 11, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley. Georgia wasn't the only state to end a tight election last week. Dickinson, a suburb outside of Houston, had a runoff election for its next mayor. The race was between Sean Skipworth and Jennifer Lawrence. No, not that Jennifer Lawrence. And the results ended in a tie. In accordance with Texas law, the winner would be decided by drawing a name from a top hat - a literal top hat. And Mayor-elect Skipworth was the lucky winner. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.