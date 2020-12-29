Gallup Poll: President Trump And Michelle Obama Most Admired Man And Woman In America

President Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama were named the most admired man and woman in 2020, according to an annual survey by Gallup. The analytics and advisory company conducted telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,018 adults across the country in the first weeks of December.

Last year, Trump tied with former President Barack Obama, who was named most admired the past 12 consecutive years. But the president managed to pull away this year with 18%, 3% ahead of his predecessor.

Michelle Obama was ranked as the most admired woman in America for the third year in a row. The runner-up was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, followed by first lady Melania Trump, according to Gallup.

The poll has taken place every year since 1946. White House occupants — past, present and future presidents and first ladies — are almost always contenders, Gallup said. As most admired man, 48% of Republicans chose Trump, with no other public figure receiving more than 2%. Democrats split their votes between Barack Obama, 32%, and President-elect Joe Biden, 13%.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images / Former first lady Michelle Obama with Oprah Winfrey (who placed fourth in the survey) in February. It marks the third consecutive year that Obama was the most admired woman in America, Gallup said.

Outside of the political realm, Americans named Dr. Anthony Fauci, Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama as the most admired men of the year.

Oprah Winfrey placed fourth, while Queen Elizabeth II tied with Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in fifth place, each receiving 2%. Elizabeth has placed in the top 10 a total of 52 times. The only person who has had more top 10 finishes was the late evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham, who made the list 61 times.

Additionally, many people named a relative or friend as most admired, 11% for a man and 16% for a woman. About 20% of those polled didn't offer an opinion as to whom they most admire.

