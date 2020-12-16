© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Paleontologists Discover Southern Hemisphere's 1st Dinosaur With Feathers

Published December 16, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Paleontologists have discovered a new dinosaur they're calling a little showoff. The two-legged creature lived an estimated 110 million years ago. Imagine this - a small animal with a fuzzy, hairlike mane and these long, thin ribbons protruding out of its shoulders, two on each side. It's the first dinosaur with feathers ever discovered in the southern hemisphere. Honestly, it looks like a raccoon-chicken hybrid, but its real name means lord of the spear, which is way cooler. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.