© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Today Is The Last Day To Help DC's National Zoo Name Its Baby Panda

Published November 20, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Voting ends today in a very important election here in Washington, D.C. The National Zoo wants help deciding what to name their 3-month-old panda. Panda McPanda-Face is not an option. The choices are in Mandarin Chinese. Fu Zai means prosperous boy. Xiao Qi ji translates to little miracle. Xing Fu is happy and prosperous. Zai Zai is a traditional nickname for a boy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.