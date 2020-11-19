© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Canadians In Alberta Are Warned: Don't Let Moose Lick Your Car

Published November 19, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Canadians, you have been warned. Do not let moose lick your car. That message started flashing on electronic signs in Jasper, Alberta, over the weekend. In the Canadian Rockies, the moose population has learned that cars can be a source of salt in the winter. The moose need salt in their diet, but officials say large animals getting too attracted to cars and roads can be a bad combination. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.