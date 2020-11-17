Lil Wayne Faces Federal Charge For Gun Possession

Lil Wayne was charged in federal court Tuesday with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. The 38-year-old rapper is facing 10 years in prison for the offense, if convicted.

Documents filed in the Southern District of Florida Court identify him by his given name, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. and allege that he had a gun with him on his private plane last December, "knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment."

"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane," Howard Srebnick, a lawyer for Lil Wayne, said in a statement. "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

The rapper's first court date is set for Dec. 11, the Associated Press reported.

Lil Wayne already has a felony conviction for possession of a firearm in 2009 in New York.

