Gardener Digging Flower Bed In Massachusetts Finds Mortar Shell

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. People find all kinds of things buried in their backyard. For most people, those items aren't explosive. But it was for a man in Westborough, Mass. He was doing yardwork when he found what he suspected to be a mortar round. He called the authorities. Turns out he was right. Thankfully, no one was hurt. The local police say the state police bomb unit retrieved it and detonated it in a secure location. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.