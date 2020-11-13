© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

German Court Rules That Techno Counts As Music

Published November 13, 2020 at 7:07 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Germany, concert halls have been benefiting from reduced sales tax rates that has not been extended to nightclubs, but that is changing. A court has now ruled that techno is, in fact, music. The judges said DJs are musicians performing, quote, "their own new pieces of music using instruments in the broader sense." It's brighter news for venues that shut their doors because of the pandemic. Here's to more raving once it's safe. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.