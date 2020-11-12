© 2021
Private Collector To Sell Thousands Of Photos Taken By Astronauts

Published November 12, 2020 at 5:51 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You and I will probably never go to the moon, but now we can get a whole lot closer. A private collector is selling more than 2,000 vintage pictures taken by NASA astronauts. Christie's is auctioning them online, and bidding for most will start at about $130. But there is one, Buzz Aldrin's first selfie in space, that's expected to go for more than 60,000 bucks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.