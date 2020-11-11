Post-Election: Where Do We Go From Here, And How Do We Get There?

The presidential election underscored deep divisions in U.S. society. After a contentious campaign season, Joe Biden is now the president-elect. But President Trump has not accepted the results, and he has pledged to fight in court and pursue recounts in some states.

So where does the country go from here? How do you think Americans can move forward as a nation? Are you doing anything personally to help overcome the discord? What are your hopes as we move forward with a new administration?

This callout is closed.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Piper McDaniel is an intern on NPR's National Desk.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.